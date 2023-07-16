Wike Is Sponsoring Some Persons To Campaign For Him To Take Over APC Leadership In Rivers -Darlington Nwauju

Amid the ongoing internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), immediate past Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has been accused by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Darlington Nwauju of attempting to hijack leadership of the APC in the state.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘NEWSDAY’ program on Sunday, July 16, Nwauju, who is the State Publicity Secretary of the APC in Rivers, alleged that Wike is not only making moves to join the party, but is also seeking to hijack its leadership from members who have toiled since 2014 to build it to its current level is in the state.

Going further, Nwauju revealed that a letter has since been written by the himself to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to inform him that any attempt to foist the immediate past Rivers Governor on members of the ruling party in state will be met with strong resistance.

He said; “If you’ve been following the happenings in Rivers in the recent weeks where some persons have been sponsored by the immediate past governor to come and campaign on his behalf, because we know that that is what they are doing, calling on him to not only join the APC, but to also lead the party. Is the APC lacking in leadership? We are a well-structured political party and we have a leadership across the 319 political wards in Rivers.

So, for any group of persons to turn into over-night lobbyists for the immediate past governor is, to our mind, very preposterous. We won’t allow it.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 4:14).

