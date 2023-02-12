Wike is playing with his political future and this will have a dent on him —Primate Ayodele says

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, will only generate problems for the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, according to INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday.

The primate predicted that Tinubu and the APC will fail in Rivers State.

In a statement issued by his media assistant, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele said that Wike is playing with his political destiny by some of the recent decisions he has made.

In his words, “Wike is playing with his political future and this will have a dent on him. His people will not listen to him because he has passed his boundary.’’

Additionally, he expressed skepticism about the Independent National Electoral Commission’s ability to conduct fair elections. He revealed that he anticipated electoral fraud.

“There will be tons of hanky-panky games in the commission, thus INEC must be active during this election. Concerns with BVAS and INEC’s electronic transmission are on my mind. If certain commission officials compromise, there may be ways to misuse the gadget”.

Content created and supplied by: MichaelNews1

News )

