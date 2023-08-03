Wike is only loyal to APC to save his political career – Party chieftains

In a recent statement released by key members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, it was pointed out that former governor Nyesom Wike joined the party solely to protect his political interests.

According to Punch, the party leaders also emphasized that Wike should not be given credit for the growth of the APC in the state.

The statement, signed by the state’s APC publicity secretary, Darlington Nwajulu, expressed that the formation and development of the APC in Rivers State required the dedicated efforts of numerous loyal members, many of whom tragically lost their lives in the struggle to establish a strong party structure in the region.

Additionally, the party leaders highlighted the injustice of rewarding Wike, who led the state through challenging times when the party faced numerous attacks.

“Our growth rate from 2015 to 2019 was an impressive 23.8%, successfully bridging the gap from the 2015 presidential election. Moreover, in the 2023 presidential election, we gained an additional 80,881 votes in favor of the APC in Rivers State,” the statement read.

The party leaders raised doubts about Wike’s contributions, questioning whether he could claim to have assisted the Rivers APC with a mere 80,881 votes, considering the party’s significant and organic growth since 2019.

They further challenged the notion of a non-party member taking over a ruling national party in a state based solely on the claim of having helped the party with a limited number of votes. The chieftains argued that such claims should be supported by empirical data.

Continuing their statement, the party leaders said, “We have evidence to prove that Wike’s allegiance to the APC was merely a strategy to salvage his political career”. They accused him of joining the APC solely to exploit the party’s resources in Rivers State for his benefit.

The statement by the APC leaders in Rivers State aimed to shed light on Wike’s motives for joining the party and to emphasize the hard work and sacrifices made by loyal members in building and growing the APC in the region.

