Wike is One Of The Unsung Victors Of This Election; He Helped His Party To Go The Way He Wants—Kila

During an interview with Arise , Professor Anthony Kila, Professor of Strategy and Development, stated that Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, is one of the unsung victors of this election, pointing out that he helped his party go the way he wants.

He added that the election in his state was extraordinary, as he made his party sweep all the positions in the state. He further stated that the cabinet of the president is truly a cabinet of recovery because it picked technocrats and experienced politicians across party lines.

According to him, “Gov. Wike is probably one of the unsung victors of this election. He helped his party go the way he wanted and the way they wanted. The election in his state was an extraordinary event, and he has done what a lot of people have not been able to do to, you know, put the presidency in one way and the gubernatorial one. He’s a political star; like him or loot him. But the point is, you look at him, and you’re thinking about what role you want to put him in. In this cabinet, unlike other cabinets we’ve had in this country, this is truly a cabinet of recovery. So that’s the strategic thing we should be thinking about. Now let’s put it together. You talk about the smaller set of people. Some people said the Senate should insist that they come with portfolios. I agree, but you see, this is part of the elephant giving birth to a rat thing. We need an elephant like this president and this process we’re in and the way it was managed. One would think you shouldn’t force them to do that. It’s just to help us raise standards.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Arise (13:32)

Square (

)