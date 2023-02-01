NEWS

Wike Is Not In PDP Or APC And He Cannot Make Me Loose The 2023 Election Because I Am Prepared -Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has made a shocking revelation about the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other G-5 governors that their agitations and demand doesn’t have any impact on his presidency because he is already prepared to work without them during the election. Atiku Abubakar made this known while speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa that even though he is still in talks with them, their presence or absence will have not meaning to him because Nigerians are wise now and no governor can dictate who the people should vote for, unlike the way it was usually done in the past. Atiku Abubakar further revealed that Nyesom Wike is neither claiming to be in the major parties in Nigeria and his support for any other party would be a waste of time for him. Atiku Abubakar said, “Wike is not in PDP or APC and he cannot make me loose the 2023 election because I am prepared.”

While further speaking about the replacement for the G-5 governors, Atiku Abubakar noted that he is already negotiating with the presidential candidates of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso and Labour Party, Peter Obi for them to support his presidency, as that would be a boost to his winning margin during the election.

Dear readers, do you think Wike’s support for another presidential candidate will not affect Atiku’s chance? Drop your comments below.

