“Wike Is In For A Rude Awakening, Abuja Is Not Rivers State And We’ve Seen All About Him”- Nwokobia

Public Affairs commentator and Labour party member, Chris Nwokobia has come out to say that new FCT minister, Nyesom Wike is in for a huge suprise as his tenure as the new minister of the state kicks off this week.

Recall that Nyesom Wike issued a warning to the residents of Abuja on Monday after his Inauguration, saying that those whose structures are not in the master plan for the city will see their structures pulled down, amongst other things. Now reacting to this warning by the new minister, Mr. Nwokobia who appeared in an interview on Njenje media TV (YouTube) said that Abuja residents aren’t pushovers.

In his own words as seen in a YouTube video today…

“Let me say clearly that Wike is in for a ride awakening, Abuja is not Rivers state. Nigerians have seen all about him and all of him. You know, at some point he sounded like a man who had some air of dignity, some sense of respect. I remember at some point in the past he said that he will never settle for the APC because it’s like going from someone who has malaria to someone who has cancer. Maybe he has changed and he is now talking down on people who live in Abuja after being made minister of the FCT. I believe at the end of the day, he will come to the realisation that Abuja is not Rivers and those who live here are not pushovers.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 2:12

AnnSports (

)