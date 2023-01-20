Wike Is Going Tinubu And Ortom Is Doing Peter Obi – Chuks Akunna Claims

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that the Peoples Democratic Party is yet to settle their internal crisis with few weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president of the country.

It would be recalled that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike alongside four other governors have vowed never to back the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. The governors are insisting that the national chairman step down for another person from the South to assume the Chairmanship position.

Meanwhile, as Nigerians continue to anticipate the presidential candidate governor Wike would support, political analyst, Chuks Akunna while speaking during today’s edition of Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ programme, claimed that the Special Adviser to the Chairman of the Ikwere Local Government Area in Rivers recently came out to say that he alongside his people are ‘Jagabanized’. He said it is an indication of their support for the APC candidate.

According to Akunna, while Nyesom Wike will opt for Asiwaju Tinubu, the Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom will back Peter Obi.

” Wike is going Tinubu and Ortom is doing Peter Obi.” Chuks Akunna stated during today’s edition of Kaakaki.



Enecheojo (

)