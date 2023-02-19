Wike Is A Man I Respect Very Well As Mr Project But His Problem Is Anger Management – Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Momodu, a spokeman for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, stated that he spent more time with Nyesom Wike in River State than with his wife in Lagos State.

Dele Momodu disclosed this in an interview with Trust TV while discussing the ongoing problems within the PDP, particularly those surrounding Nyesom Wike.

Dele Momodu began by saying that he respects Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and is well acquainted with him. He did, however, say that Wike has difficulty managing his anger.

“Trust me, I know Wike well; he’s a man I respect as Mr. Project, but he has a problem. His problem is anger management, which has prompted him to react the way he does.

“I worked with Wike for over two years, rebranding him; I spent more time with Wike in Port Harcourt than I did with my wife in Lagos, so I’m quite familiar with him; the issue is anger control…”

“People claiming Atiku or Ayu…it is not their fault,” Dele Momodu said. “Wike was the one who was manoeuvring, meandering, and manipulating until he boxed himself into where he is now.”

