Wike Is A Force In PDP That You Cannot Ignore, He Is A Man Of Capacity – Ayodele Fayose Warns PDP

Mr. Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State has cautioned the leaders and members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) over their decision to suspend the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. It was reported that the Minister declared that nobody could expel him from the People’s Democratic Party after controversies were raised against him for accepting the appointment from the president.

Speaking through an interview with Channel Television, the former Governor of Ekiti State, warned PDP that, suspending Mr. Nyesom Wike is at their peril because of his stands in the party. Saying that Wike is a man of capacity, having a force in the party and beyond, because anyone who tries to fight or sack him is doing that at his own risk.

He stated that as for himself the moment he is tired of the party he can not join any other political party even the All Progressive Congress (APC), whether they were good or bad.

“The moment I am not in the PDP, I would never join another political party. And I would never be a member of the APC – not whether they are good or bad. Wike is a force in the PDP and beyond PDP, a force you cannot ignore, ignore Wike, sack Wike, or fight Wike at your peril. He is a man of capacity.”

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

