Wike In Tinubu’s Administration Is A Plus Because Everywhere They’ve Put Him, He Has Worked -Marvin Yobana

During an interview with Arise , Marvin Yobana, former African Representative to the World Assembly of Youth, expressed his support for having Wike in Tinubu’s administration. He highlighted Wike’s track record of delivering results in previous roles. As a former Minister of State for Education, Wike fulfilled his duties diligently and prioritized the well-being of the people.

Yobana further commended Wike’s performance as the Governor of Rivers State. Despite his criticisms of the previous administration led by President Buhari, Wike was recognized for his exceptional infrastructural development efforts. Yobana emphasized that Wike’s achievements in this regard were acknowledged, despite the lack of a friendly relationship with the previous administration.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch Video From 1:50 Minute)

Yobana emphasized that the nomination of individuals for public positions should not be driven by partisanship, but rather by a focus on selecting competent individuals from various sectors, including the private sector and non-political backgrounds. He believed that Wike’s inclusion in Tinubu’s administration would be advantageous because of Wike’s consistent track record of delivering results. Yobana cited Wike’s successful tenure as Minister of State for Education, where he made notable contributions through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), as well as his accomplishments as Governor of Rivers State, where every local government had tangible projects to showcase.

Savigny (

)