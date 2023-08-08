Wike in his letter said he accepted to serve in Tinubu cabinet in the interest of the nation- Source

According to a news that was published yesterday, it was reported that the Senate confirmed the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as minister on Monday.

Wike, some days ago after he was screened by the Senate, reel out his Curriculum Vitae and achievements, as he noted that his passion for Nigeria propelled him to accept the ministerial offer.

However, according to the news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that the minister-designate Nyesom Wike, already notified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of his decision to serve in the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was reported that former governor Nyesom Wike, who also notified Governor Similaye Fubara of Rivers State, said that the ministerial ticket would not affect his loyalty, and commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party, as he explained in a letter to his party that his acceptance of the ministerial offer was in the national interest without pecuniary gains.

A top source in the PDP, who spoke to The Nation correspondent under the condition of anonymity yesterday, said that all the organs of the party had been informed of Nyesom Wike’s letter.

In order to also avoid a backlash from the party, Nyesom Wike was said to have consolidated his grip on the PDP’s structure in Rivers State, from the ward to the state executive committee, and the National Working Committee (NWC).

The source while speaking said, “Wike in his letter said he accepted to serve in Tinubu’s cabinet in the interest of the nation. He said it is time to come together to work hard to rebuild Nigeria where everyone will live in peace and harmony.”

Further talking, the source said, “He said his decision was not for pecuniary gains or benefits. He also pledged to remain a loyal and committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

More information given by the source revealed that, Wike actually wrote the letter before he went for the ministerial screening last week.

