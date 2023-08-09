Wike: In 1999, Bola Ige was in AD when he chose to be minister in PDP under Obasanjo- Source

According to a news that was published by the Guardian paper online yesterday evening, it was reported that the Senate confirmed the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as minister on Monday.

Wike, some days ago after he was screened by the Senate, reel out his Curriculum Vitae and achievements, as he noted that his passion for Nigeria propelled him to accept the ministerial offer.

However, according to the news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that a source in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has spoken on this development.

While the source was talking, he said that the Peoples Democratic Party’s leadership was in dilemma over Nyesom Wike’s choice, as some leaders in the party said that there was no express provision in the party’s Constitution barring a member from serving in another government that is formed by a rival party.

Late Chief Bola Ige

The source said, “We may need to amend our party’s constitution. It is not new because, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, was in the opposition, All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) when he accepted to serve as a minister on April 6th 2010 in the PDP’s administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.”

Further talking, the source said, “In 1999, the late Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, was in the Alliance for Democracy (AD) when he chose to be a minister in the PDP government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.”

