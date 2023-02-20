Wike, Ikpeazu Will Support Tinubu In Presidential Election, Says Orji Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has said some aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors that form the G5 or Integrity Group will support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Saturday’s election.

In particular, the governors of Rivers State and Enugu State, Nyesom Wike and Okezie Ikpeazu, will support the former governor of Lagos, Kalu declared on Monday during a live appearance on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict.

The G5, which consists of Wike, Ikpeazu, and three other state governors, have declared that they will not back Atiku Abubakar for president of the PDP.

He asserts that the general public need not be bothered about the internal disputes within the APC on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s naira swap policy. According to Daily independent.

Tinubu, who is from the South-West and is popular in the North, would likely receive a [considerable] number of votes in the states of Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, and Enugu. We’re on track because Governor Wike of Rivers State would support him, he added.

“My local governor, Okezie Ikepazu, will back Tinubu as well. The voters in my senatorial district will choose Tinubu. The voter receives the 34, 35 percent from the puncher.

The former governor of Abia promised that Tinubu will be “a man of tomorrow” and added that “the G5 governors are also going to be a very major factor.”

The South-East, according to the senator for Abia North, will support the APC’s presidential nominee because they understand that his administration will pave the way for a free market.

He urged the electorate to vote in accordance with their consciences, arguing that there is no reason to be concerned about the party’s internal problems.

He claimed Tinubu was a capable administrator who could “assign the task.”

He’s a respite to the entrepreneurial headquarters where I live in Lagos, the man remarked. All of the presidential contenders dwell in Lagos; we all do business there and Tinubu lives at the heart of Nigeria’s business community.

The formation of a cooperation between the business sector and the government, “which is very much not seen today,” according to Kalu’s APC presidential candidate pledge.

The APC’s 21 or 22 governors, who welcomed Tinubu at the convention, are prepared to back him. Tinubu wasn’t the APC’s presidential candidate from the back of the yard; there was a ballot.

