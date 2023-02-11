‘Wike Has Sworn To Be Eternal Enemy Of Democracy And Free Participation In Elections’ -Dr. Nwibubasa

The Former commissioner of employment generation and economic empowerment in Rivers state and the spokesman for the Presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa in a Punch Newspaper interview has alleged that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has made it difficult for them to campaign for Atiku Abubakar.

Dr. Nwibusa stated that people from the outside have no idea on how far Wike had gone to impede the Atiku/Okowa campaign council in Rivers state from participating in the democratic process. He argued that the stadium which was given to them was withdrawn by Wike’s government without any violation of the law. He also stated that the recent violence in Rivers state is not beyond the control of Wike if he truly wants other opposition parties to exercise their franchise.

He said, ”We have a campaign secretariat, and you [Wike] sealed it. We applied for a stadium and you [Wike] approved and withdrew the approval. All these tell you that Governor Wike has sworn to be an eternal enemy of democracy and free participation in elections, and an enemy of the PDP Presidential candidate.”

