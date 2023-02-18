This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Has Said That He Will Not Endorse Any Candidate Who Supports The New Naira Policy

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that he will not support any presidential contender who supports the Federal Government’s new currency policy in the next elections. This was said by the Governor on Friday during his speech at the Rivers campaign rally flag-off in Ngo town, Andoni LGA of the state.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari issued a directive to the Central Bank on Thursday, making the old 200 Naira notes legal tender and stated that all existing old N1,000 and N500 notes will be redeemable at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and designated places for the next 60 days. Despite the Supreme Court’s order that the old notes remain lawful tender awaiting the outcome of a petition filed by several state governors, Buhari was reported to have issued this directive.

In response to this judgment, Governor Wike stated on Friday that he believes in a country that upholds the rule of law. He went on to say that he will not support any candidate who views the policy as a positive development despite the misery it has caused Nigerians.

He said, “We from Rivers state condemn the position of Mr President for not respecting the decision of the supreme court. We want democracy and there cannot be democracy without the rule of law. Therefore, any candidate who is in support of the policy when the people are suffering, we will not support that candidate. Any policy you have to implement, you have to weigh it because you [were] put there for the people. If your policy is going to suffer the people, then think twice.”

While the APC and several other parties have remained staunchly opposed to the New Naira program, the Labour Party’s flagbearer and vice president praised Buhari, adding that the policy will benefit Nigerians in the long term.

