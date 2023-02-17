NEWS

Wike Has Officially Joined APC – PDP PCC

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, has revealed how governor Nyesom Wike demonstrated his interest in joining the All Progressive Congress (APC) by hosting the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

Reports had earlier revealed how Wike hosted Tinubu in Port Harcourt after the former Lagos governor’s Campaign rally. Wike had said Tinubu has the right character and courage to rule Nigeria. According to him, the former Lagos governor demonstrated his good character by not dumping one party for another.

But the PDP PCC in Rivers, through its spokesperson, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, said Wike confirmed the speculations that he joined APC by hosting Tinubu in the presence of members of his cabinet. He also alleged that five hundred million Naira was disbursed to gather people for APC rally.

Nwibubasa described Wike as ungrateful, as he mentioned that the Rivers governor went against the party that put him in his current position.

