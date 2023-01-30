Wike Has Not Publicly Urged Anyone To Support A Candidate Other Than The PDP Candidate- Chijioke Agu

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has not publicly urged people to support anyone other than the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar for president, according to Chijioke Agu, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, who spoke with Arise News.

In order to win the 2019 general election, he continued, the PDP is making every effort to unite its supporters. However, he claimed that Atiku Abubakar has acted as a father figure by attempting to settle the problems on the inside.

Credit: Arise Tv

He asserts that “the governor of Rivers State has not publicly urged anyone to support a candidate other than the PDP candidate, and I’m convinced, just like I claimed in one of my interviews in Lagos State, that there is always a penalty for deviant behavior.” You can see the kind of spirit the candidate is bringing to the intrafamily issues because the PDP continues to trigger those internal mechanisms of conflict resolution.

