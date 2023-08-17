Wike has not expressed any desire to resign from PDP, Nwuke Declares

In light of the recent visit between minister-designate Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, former House of Representatives member Honorable Ogbonna Nwuke has expressed that Wike has not informed the stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) about his intention to leave the party.

According to the Leadership paper, during a discussion with reporters in Port Harcourt, Nwuke spoke about rumors claiming that Wike is making efforts to resign from the PDP.

He likewise spoke about the party’s position on the matter. He emphasized that Wike and Ganduje had previously developed a relationship while serving as governors of their respective states, dismissing the notion that Wike intends to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwuke said, “Friendships can exist regardless of political affiliations. When Wike was running for president as a PDP candidate, he visited Ganduje in Kano. Ganduje belongs to the APC, while Wike represents the PDP.

During the Edo election, Wike led the PDP team, and Ganduje led the APC team. Their relationship is evident, and Wike’s visit to Ganduje, who recently became the APC national chairman, should be seen as a result of their shared connections.

It does not necessarily mean that Wike is preparing to switch parties, as some people speculate.”

Nwuke further clarified, “There has been no communication with stakeholders in Rivers State regarding Wike’s potential move from the PDP to the APC.” He stressed the need for concrete information rather than speculation.

He said, “Despite any differences within the PDP, Wike has not expressed any desire to resign, and the PDP has not taken any action against him.” He called for patience and observation to determine the true intentions of Wike’s visit.

