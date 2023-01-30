Wike Has Not Come Out To Tell Anyone To Vote For Another Candidate Other Than Atiku—Chijioke Agu

During an interview with Arise News, Chijioke Agu, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, stated that the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has not come out to tell anybody to vote for another candidate other than the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

He added that the PDP is doing everything possible to bring their people together so as to come out victorious in the upcoming general election. He stated, however, that Atiku Abubakar has presented himself as a father figure by trying to resolve the issues internally.

According to him, “The governor of Rivers State has not come out to tell anybody to vote for another candidate other than the candidate of the PDP, and I’m sure, just like I said in one of my interviews in Lagos State, that there’s always a reward for bad behavior.” The PDP continues to activate those mechanisms of conflict resolution, those internal mechanics of resolution, which is why you see the kind of spirit the candidate is bringing to the intrafamily issues.

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Content created and supplied by: Square (via 50minds

News )

#Wike #Vote #Candidate #AtikuChijioke #AguWike Has Not Come Out To Tell Anyone To Vote For Another Candidate Other Than Atiku—Chijioke Agu Publish on 2023-01-30 05:34:33