Wike Has No Choice But To Work For Atiku’s Victory – PDP Campaign Council

The Presidential Election Council of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said Rivers governor Nyesom Wike would work for the party’s flagman, Atiku Abubakar, to win. Naija reports that Oladimeji Fabiyi, deputy director of the PDP Campaigns Council and Volunteer Management Officer, made a statement on Tuesday while he appeared on Channels Television’s show 2023 Verdict.

Fabiyi said Wike is a strong member and leader of the party, so he is expected to work hard to win Atiku and other members as he is running in state elections. Therefore, the PDP said the former vice president would win the majority of votes for Rivers because the PDP has traditional supporters in states worth millions.

He said: He (Wike) is still a member of the PDP, and we expect him to hand over Atiku and all other candidates in that state. He has to deliver. He is a member of the PDP and has to work for the PDP. Atiku wins the River State this presidential election; go and write it down. Rivers says the PDP The state, which has millions of traditional supporters, So Governor Wyke does what needs to be done. We trust him to do what is needed.

