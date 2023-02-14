This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Has No Choice But To Work For Atiku’s Victory –Oladimeji Fabiyi

According to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will try to ensure that Atiku Abubakar, the party’s flagbearer, wins.

This was said on Tuesday by Oladimeji Fabiyi, the PDP campaign council’s deputy director for volunteer management, during an appearance on the Channels Television programme 2023 Verdict.

Wike, according to Fabiyi, is a strong party supporter and a leader, thus it is believed that he will endeavour to help Atiku and other party candidates win the state elections.

The PDP claimed that the former vice president would win the bulk of the votes in Rivers because the party has millions of its traditional followers there.

“We expect him (Wike), who is still a PDP member and is running in that state, to deliver Atiku and the other candidates,” he said.

“He must perform. He must work for PDP because he belongs to PDP. Go ahead and note that Atiku will win the Rivers state in the upcoming presidential election. A PDP state is Rivers. There are tens of millions of our devoted admirers. So, governor Wike will take the appropriate action. We think he’ll take the appropriate action.

Recall that Wike and four other party governors who are dissatisfied, known as the G5, are opposed to Atiku’s presidential campaign.

The G5 governors are Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo.

