Wike Has Mandated 23 LGA Chairmen In River State To Ensure Tinubu Wins In Their LGAs Or Resign– PDP

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progress Congress, APC, will not win in Rivers State in the election next Saturday, according to a report that appeared in today’s online edition of the Punch Newspaper. This is because Wike’s support alone won’t persuade people to vote for Tinubu, according to the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council.

In a letter to Governor Wike that was made available to reporters in Port Harcourt on Sunday, it was claimed that Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, the PDP PCC’s spokesman in Rivers State, had made this statement. He claimed that Tinubu had shot himself in the foot by traveling to Rivers without first meeting with Rotimi Amaechi, who is the leader of APC in River state.

Leloonu was criticizing Wike when he said that Atiku will win in Rivers regardless of what Wike did to his appointments in Rivers.

While I speak to you, there is chaos in Wike’s camp, he remarked. If Tinubu does not win in their LGAs, Wike issued a letter to 23 local government chairmen (in Rivers) requesting their resignation. Additionally, he warned them that if they didn’t sign the letter, he would formally terminate their positions as council chairman should Tinubu lose in their LGAs.

Leloonu continued by saying that such coercion will make it plain to you that Wike is aware of resistance, and that his attitude is not shared by his supporters.

Source: Punch Newspapers

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

