“Wike Has Made It Difficult For Anyone He Doesn’t Like To Campaign In Rivers State” – Atiku’s Aide

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, made it difficult for anyone he doesn’t like to campaign in the state. According to a report published by Daily Trust, Shaibu claimed that Wike runs the state like a dictator, adding that security operatives should make sure they are on the ground to secure the election.

This is coming after Wike slammed the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for canceling the party’s presidential campaign rally in the state. Recall that in a statement released by the PDP PCC, they claimed that Rivers is unsafe for supporters of Atiku and members of the PCC. They also added that the campaign rally was canceled to protect the lives of their supporters.

Speaking further on this, Shaibu said that people can’t campaign freely in the state and it is unlikely that they will be allowed to vote for their preferred candidate. He called on the military to send more operatives to the state, adding that the election needs to be secured.

“Wike has made it difficult for anyone he doesn’t like to campaign in the state. If people cannot campaign, it is unlikely that he will allow them to vote. For this reason, we call on the military and the police to send additional men on the ground in Rivers State.”

Joshuablog (

)