This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Has Instructed His Council Chairmen In Rivers To Pick Tinubu As Their Candidate – Chuks Akunna

Chuks Akunna, a veteran journalist and political analyst, has come out to shed some light on the presidential candidate who will probably receive the support of Rivers State Governor and PDP chieftain Nyesom Wike in the midst of the ongoing crisis that has split the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into warring factions ahead of the 2023 general election.

The executive director of The Authority Newspaper, Akunna, claimed in an interview on Friday morning’s “Kaakaki” segment of Africa Independent Television that despite it seeming as though Wike is undecided about the presidential candidate he wishes to support, there is information among journalists that the Rivers Governor has told his Council Chairmen to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the up-coming election.

In order to support his claim, the eminent political analyst disclosed that the Special Adviser to the Chairman of the Ikwere Local Government Area in Rivers recently came forward and claimed that he and his people are “Jagabanized,” which is widely regarded as a clear indication of their support for the APC candidate.

“Wike informed us to cease wasting our saliva on AIT in December and that he would reveal his pick at that time. He’s still consulting today, which is the twentieth. The SA to the Ikwere Local Government Chairman, however, claimed that they had been “Jagabanized.” Furthermore, we have a hunch that Wike gave his council chairmen orders to act against Tinubu. As a result, Ortom is playing Peter Obi, while Wike is playing Tinubu.”

Content created and supplied by: modulus123 (via 50minds

News )

#Wike #Instructed #Council #Chairmen #Rivers #Pick #Tinubu #Candidate #Chuks #AkunnaWike Has Instructed His Council Chairmen In Rivers To Pick Tinubu As Their Candidate – Chuks Akunna Publish on 2023-01-20 21:06:16