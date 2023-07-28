NEWS

Wike Has Gotten His Own 30 Pieces Of Silver For The Work He Did For The APC Being A PDP Member—Shehu Sani

During an interview with Channels Television, Shehu Sani, a former Senator of the Kaduna Central, stated that Nyesom Wike has finally gotten his own 30 pieces of silver for the work he has done for the APC as a PDP Chieftain. He stated that he does not know how the president will accommodate someone who betrayed his party just to make him win.

 

He added that President Tinubu had accepted and hired people who had betrayed others in the hopes that they would be honest, dependable, and faithful to him and that they would give their all to serve the nation.

According to him, “As far as Wike is concerned, I think he has gotten his own 30 pieces of silver for the work he has done for the ruling party as a PDP Chieftain, so that’ll be. How Tinubu is going to contain him and how he’s going to accommodate him is a different thing, but I know that for Tinubu, the message is this: Tinubu has admitted and enlisted people who betray others, hoping that they will be faithful, loyal, and honest to him, and they’ll serve the country with all their strength, so all we can say to Tinubu is so help you, God, because it’s like now, you’re getting married to someone who has betrayed another person, hoping that that person will be faithful to you, so this is what it is.”

 

Video credit: Channels Television (20:05)

