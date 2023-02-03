Wike has done nothing, an average Rivers man will tell you he has pushed them into poverty-Peterside

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant on the platform of the party, Dakuku Peterside has dismissed the performance of the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers state.

Speaking in an interview on Trust TV, Peterside claimed there is a misinformation about the performance of Wike in Rivers State.

His words, “I think that there is misrepresentation and misinformation about the Wike persona in Rivers and outside. I think he has invested heavily in the media and you can’t hold it against him.

If you ask the average Rivers man what project Wike has done? They will tell you he has done flyover and push Rivers people into poverty. What has he done in the area of education? Nothing! What has he done in healthcare? Nothing!

When told what about the schools we saw him commissioned?

He said, “what school? Few renovated schools. Is that the challenge of education in 21st century Rivers State? Certainly not.

Wike has done literally nothing. I mean nothing and I stand to be challenged. Is it in agriculture? What has he done in agriculture. What has he done in power? What of in industries? Employment creation?

You see there are indices for measuring the performance of a government. And so, you see all he can boast of is that he has done a few roads in the city of Port Harcourt. Rotimi Amaechi’s administration built a model secondary school and he simply renovated that model school that has already been completed and awaiting commissioning, painted it and called it a campus of a university.”

(From 35:50)

https://youtu.be/Np-vFfkitMI

RealMedia (

)