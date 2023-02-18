This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Hails APC Governors For Opting For Southern President

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has praised the APC governors for their insistence that the candidate for the upcoming presidential elections be of southern extraction.

In addition, Wike stated that Rivers State voters will not support any political party in the upcoming presidential election if it has openly disregarded political power shift and inclusiveness in government.

In light of Nigeria’s diversity, he claimed, Rivers State has made the decision that voters and all Nigerians will support the country’s unity in the upcoming election.

These were said by Governor Wike on Saturday during the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area campaign rally sponsored by the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council, which was held at Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic’s Field.

The governor, who once more praised the governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform for their insistence on a political power shift to southern Nigeria, said such a stance is evidence that they comprehend the essence of Nigeria’s unity, in which every section should feel as though they have an equal stake in the country.

“We’re going to cast our vote for Nigeria’s unity. We will cast our votes in favour of justice, equity, and equity. And for that reason, I applaud the APC governorship for stating that a change in power was necessary for the country to become united and go forward as a one entity.

In order to avoid being caught off guard, Governor Wike asked the populace to stay watchful and pay close attention to what is happening in Nigeria. He asserted that maintaining peace is more important than simply retaining power for those who are hell-bent on winning the presidency while disparaging the citizenship of other Nigerians.

“Power can be obtained by those who are power-hungry, but it does not guarantee peace. Isn’t peace preferable so that you can lead the populace effectively as president? Do you desire a crisis-ridden location?

Governor Wike indicated that voters in Rivers will not support any presidential candidate if they do not incorporate the state interests into their plans.

“We will cast our votes for candidates that have our State’s best interests in mind. When you used to tell me that Rivers State only produces so many votes, that time has past. That’s not a problem for me. What have we gained in return?

“Therefore, you must now inform the Rivers people that this is what you will receive if we vote for you. In politics, you must do for me before I will do for you. I’ll fall for you if you do, too. I’ll push you if you push me. I’ll love you if you love me.

Governor Wike forewarned that the residents of Rivers will never be content with any of the PDP’s numerous national and state assembly candidates in the State who ultimately decide to follow in the footsteps of traitors.

Hence, if you plan to do that, exercise extreme caution since we are very gracious. It is not via our efforts; rather, it is as the all-powerful God has pleased.

Governor Wike urged party members to not worry about the impending political battles, noting that such situations are common.

“We haven’t survived politically without people attacking us, right from chairperson to now,” the governor remarked. Hence, no one needs to be scared. We have always operated in this manner, and we will ultimately succeed.

Governor Wike continued by informing the populace that all of their political leaders had received thorough instructions regarding the voting procedures to be used in the State.

“Our local governments will inform you what we have determined from ward to ward. Follow us if you want me to remain politically relevant.

We won’t back somebody who threatens to murder me if they gain power. We won’t back somebody who threatens to put me in jail if they gain power. Will you permit them to murder me? Will you cast your vote for people who oppose our existence? Are you certain? According to independent report.

Content created and supplied by: Sulaimann (via 50minds

News )

#Wike #Hails #APC #Governors #Opting #Southern #PresidentWike Hails APC Governors For Opting For Southern President Publish on 2023-02-18 20:26:18