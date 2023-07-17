Wike Gave Us A Condition That We Shouldn’t Let Ayu Get To The Election As Chairman—Ibrahim Abdullahi

The PDP’s deputy national publicity secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, claims that Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, was willing to endorse the party even a week before the 2023 general election. He claimed that some party advisers had advised the party to try to save the situation by resolving Wike’s disagreement with the party.

In a meeting with AIT, he guaranteed that Wike just set the party’s interest that the Public Director, Iyorchia Ayu, be terminated. He asserted that they expected Wike’s solicitation being truly by the party’s authority to enter the political race with a unified parliament.

“Some of us in-house advised the party, saying that we could salvage this situation by doing everything in our power to ensure that Wike’s disagreement with the party is resolved,” he said. We needed to perceive how we could get Wike, and he gave us the condition that he was fine with all the other things, including the ones we yielded to him. He stated that he would support the election and that we should prevent Iyorchia Ayu from winning the position of Chairman.

