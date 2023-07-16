Wike Gave Us A Condition That We Shouldn’t Let Ayu Get To The Election As Chairman—Ibrahim Abdullahi

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the PDP’s deputy national publicity secretary, claims that Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, was willing to endorse the party even a week before the general election in 2023. He claimed that some internal party advisors had recommended the party try to resolve Wike’s conflict with the party in order to save the situation.

In an interview with AIT, he claimed that Wike just set the party’s demand that the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, be fired. He claimed that they anticipated Wike’s request being granted by the party’s leadership in order to enter the election with a united parliament.

He said, ‘‘Some of us in-house advised the party, saying we could salvage this situation by doing everything possible to ensure that we end Wike’s disagreement with the party. We wanted to see how we could get Wike, and he gave us the condition that he was fine with everything else, including the ones we conceded to him. He said we should not let Iyorchia Ayu get to the election as Chairman and that he would support it.”

[Start at 11:35]

Watch the video here.

Dear esteemed readers, kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

ISREALBLOG (

)