Wike Gave All The Critical Positions In Rivers State To People From His Constituency – Daniel Bwala

The Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has revealed his disappointment with the way Nyesom Wike ran to the court to seek protection against being sanctioned by PDP after being accused of anti-party activities.

According to Daniel Bwala, Nyesom Wike claims to be fighting the PDP PCC because he believes in equity and fairness, however, he gave out all the critical political positions in Rivers State to people from his constituency without sharing power across Rivers State.

Daniel Bwala stated that critical positions like the education sector and the healthcare sector of Rivers State are handled by people from Nyesom Wike’s constituency. Daniel Bwala accused Nyesom Wike of lying when he claimed that his group of supporters should be known as the integrity group.

Daniel Bwala was of the opinion that Nyesom Wike’s definition of integrity is as he wishes and society cannot be built by big men turning the rules or making the rules according to their dictates.

Daniel Bwala went on to criticize Nyesom Wike of not living up to the standards that is required of him as the governor of Rivers State and as a lawyer. Daniel Bwala said that all of the activities of Nyesom Wike does not reflect what is expected of a lawyer and Governor.

