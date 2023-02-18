Wike Finally Reveals the real reason He is Fighting Atiku and The National Leadership of The Party

While addressing on Saturday at the Obio-Akpor LGA campaign rally organized by the state chapter of the PDP campaign council, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike finally explained why he is opposing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and the whole national leadership of the party.

Remember that Nyesom Wike and the G-5 governors have been opposed to Atiku Abubakar’s presidency since he emerged as the party’s presidential candidate during the primaries.

However, Nyesom Wike said in a speech to his supporters that he would not support a presidential candidate who would imprison or execute him if elected. The unity of Nigeria is not a priority for the PDP’s presidential candidate, Wike continued. Wike went on to explain that he is against Atiku Abubakar because, if elected president, he will have nothing to provide the people of Rivers State. Additionally, he stated that he is opposed to the PDP in advance of the 2023 election because Atiku Abubakar and the party’s national leadership do not want him or the people of Rivers to exist.

Nyesom Wike Said: “They will tell you what we have determined in our local governments from ward to ward. Follow us if you want me to remain politically relevant. We won’t back somebody who threatens to kill me if they gain power. We won’t back somebody who threatens to put me in jail if they gain power. Will you permit them to kill me? Will you cast your vote for people who oppose our existence? How can you be sure?”

Content created and supplied by: Ijbaby23 (via 50minds

News )

#Wike #Finally #Reveals #real #reason #Fighting #Atiku #National #Leadership #PartyWike Finally Reveals the real reason He is Fighting Atiku and The National Leadership of The Party Publish on 2023-02-18 23:45:10