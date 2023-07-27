Wike, Edun, Oyetola, El-rufai, Adelabu, Edu, Others On Tinubu’s Ministerial List

According to information gathered from Vanguard, barring any last-minute change, President Bola Tinubu will, today, send the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation, Vanguard has learned.

Nasir El-Rufia, the most recent special adviser on special duties, communications, and strategy, Dele Alake, Adegboyega Oyetola, Wale Edun, Nyesom Wike, Adebayo Adelabu, and Beta Edu, the most recent governors of Osun and Rivers states, are at the top of the list for screening. Today, names will be submitted.

Edu was the Cross River State Commissioner for Health and the National Woman Leader of the APC, while Adelabu served as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) former Deputy Governor. As the President kept Nigerians in the dark, various alleged cabinet lists have been in circulation.

Former governors, technocrats, and experts are on the list, according to reliable sources. It was further learned that the President will accept some PDP leaders to build a government of national unity, as has been rumoured in some circles.

Remember that President Tinubu took the oath of office on May 29, receiving the reins of power from former President Muhammadu Buhari. Per the constitution, he was required to choose his cabinet within 60 days of taking office.

Vanguard was informed by numerous sources that the President would submit the Senate the list “today.” Some of his Special Advisers, including Messrs. Dele Alake and Wale Edun, are also expected to be included on the list.

“He will be sending 43 names; it is anticipated that he will send 43 names, one nominee for each state (including the Federal Capital Territory, or FCT), which equals 37 names in total. According to a source, the list would also contain names from each of the nation’s geopolitical regions.

The list should be made public today, according to a different highly-placed source who confirmed that the President submitted the list to the Senate today.

Source: Vanguard

