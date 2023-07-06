Wike Doesn’t Have To Join APC, But I Want Him To Be A Member Of The Cabinet—Kassim Afegbua

During an interview with Arise , Kassim Afegbua, a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, stated that Wike does not have to join the APC, but he wants him to be a member of the cabinet. He revealed that his contribution to the 2023 general election shows how valued he is in the political space.

He also stated that it’ll be beneficial if the president can give him a ministerial role, such as the minister of the energy sector. He, however, concluded that his boldness, capacity, and courage were enough to speak about his experience. He also stated that only the president has the power to elect him.

According to him, “He (Nyesom Wike) doesn’t have to join the APC, but I want him to be a member of the cabinet. I want him to be a minister, so by giving him a very important ministry, I will bring his wealth of experience, his courage, his boldness, and his capacity to bear. If you work, if you give him the energy sector that has become almost comatose, he’ll be able to make an impact because he wouldn’t want to fail. The president spoke about something, he said, a government of national competence, not a government of national unity, and that means he needs a competent man like Wike and some other persons to be able to move the country forward. “

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

[ Video Credit: Arise (0:02) ]

Squareblogg (

)