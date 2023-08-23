Wike denies purchasing N300m bulletproof SUV

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike has dismissed reports that he acquired a N300 Million SUV just a day after he was sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The news was shared by Vanguard on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

According to the source, Wike spoke to journalists recently and noted that he saw the reports on social media alleging that the he was using a bulletproof car of N300 Million Naira.

Wike asked the journalists to take a look at his vehicle and confirm whether it was actually bulletproof.

In his words, “I want you people to place your hand on the car and see whether it is a bulletproof car. With all due respect, people should be careful not to destroy others.”

Several journalists reportedly confirmed that he was not driving an official bulletproof car.

Nyesom Wike also stated that he did not approve the purchase of any car.

