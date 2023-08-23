Wike Denies Buying N300m Bulletproof Car

Federal Capital Territory Minister and former governor of Rivers State, Chief barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike responded to reports on social media that he had purchased an armored Lexus car worth 300 million naira upon taking office.

Punch gathered that Wike denied this information and challenged the reporter to touch the car to check if it was a bulletproof vehicle. “We are currently going to the office to receive direct reports from each department, but I have seen what is happening on social networks; How did you (Permanent Secretary of the FCTA) buy a bulletproof car worth 300 million naira that I use?

“So I want you to come and hit that (on the car) to see if it’s a processing car or not. With all due respect, everyone should be careful not to destroy others.

“When I arrived, the permanent secretary said they had a car for us and that the car we would use would be next. I have never endorsed the purchase of a car and have never used an official bulletproof vehicle. What if I have a car as a governor? Well, as ruler, what do you think I should get? But I don’t use bulletproof vehicles as a FCT minister so we should point the right thing and not destroy each other. I want you to see where the flag is and see if it’s a bulletproof vehicle.

Wike was accompanied by FCT Foreign Minister Dr. Maria Mohamud and FCT Permanent Secretary Olusady Adesola to the metro station.

He lamented the metro’s lack of commercial bility, and indicated that the authority would soon start operations on the roads connecting neighboring cities to the downtown area. He said the Abuja Metro Rail Project is one of the projects that this government wants to complete and implement immediately to reduce traffic in the city.

He added, “With the necessary funds available to restore the work, we will make sure that the contractor is paid money for completing the work and opening it in the coming months.”

