Wike Decries “Tyrannical” Actions of PDP National Working Committee in the dissolution of Ekiti PDP

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has announced his intention to lead a court battle against the recent suspension of party members and dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Committee (EXCO) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The move, which was met with widespread condemnation, saw several party members, including former Enugu State Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, suspended for their open support of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Report, the NWC suspended the party members and dissolved the Ekiti State Executive Committee, which was made up of loyalists to former Governor Ayo Fayose, during a meeting on Friday.

Wike, who spoke during a rally of the Rivers PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, described the NWC’s actions as tyrannical and a resort to despotism that will do the party no good in the forthcoming general elections.

In a strongly-worded statement, Wike said,

“Your dissolving Ekiti State PDP Exco will not help you in any way. Your suspending people will not help you. The battle line has been fully drawn. We will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision we know is illegal.”

He went on to say, “So, don’t think you can threaten people by saying so, so persons have been suspended. Rubbish! Completely rubbish. We are above that level that you think you can threaten anybody, intimidate anybody with whatever illegal decision you have taken.”

The governor further stated that he and his allies would not be intimidated by the NWC’s actions and that they have the capacity to pay back and tell the NWC that “enough is enough.” He also did not rule out the possibility of his own suspension and urged his supporters to be ready for the battle ahead.

The PDP has been plagued by infighting and internal power struggles in recent years, with many accusing the NWC of being heavy-handed in their approach to dealing with dissenting voices within the party.

Wike’s announcement that he will lead a legal battle against the suspension and dissolution is likely to escalate the ongoing power struggle and could have a significant impact on the party’s chances in the upcoming general elections.

