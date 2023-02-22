Wike declines to back Atiku, and Secondus reveals what the PDP has done.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With just three days until the election, Uche Secondus, the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has disclosed that his party has reached out to Rivers State’s rural voters after Governor Nyesom Wike refused to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s bid for the presidency.

On Wednesday, Secondus answered queries during the Morning Show segment of Arise Television.

He asserts that no amount of Wike’s black magic or coercion will be able to persuade Rivers residents to support Bola Tinubu for president of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“This is very new in our state, so it has not been very simple,” Second said. What we did was in response to the Governor (Wike) and his team abandoning our presidential candidate after making a firm commitment to do so. He later withdrew his support, citing a variety of tenuous justifications.

The general populace did not react favorably to that. Remember that I was also the state chairperson, and I think that the PDP has received the majority of the votes cast in Rivers since 1999. Since we won’t be dependent on anyone’s ego or what they like, what we have done thus far in the state is ensure that we reach out to the voters who will cast their ballots on that day. However, the reality is that this was the case even before the political system was established.

President Atiku Abubakar is well-known already. Why do we keep seeing the governor criticize our presidential nominee while the electorate is set on supporting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP on election day?

Therefore, no amount of intimidation or attempts to sway voters in favor of the APC nominee will work any magic. It wouldn’t function. The distinction between what Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accomplished for the Rivers people and what Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who has done much for the Rivers people, has accomplished is very evident.

These are the issues, which are crucial and in everyone’s thoughts, including Rivers residents and Nigerians.

