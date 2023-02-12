Wike Compensates Council Chairmen Who Succeeds In Stopping Rallies In Rivers State – Abiye Sekibo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Abiye Sekibo, has stated that ever since Nyesom Wike lost the PDP Presidential Primary Election, he has been concentrating on frustrating Atiku Abubakar’s rally in Rivers State.

Abiye Sekibo went on to state that the worst art is that Nyesom Wike has been involved in compensating Council Chairmen who succeeds in stopping anyone who is not in Wike’s camp from holding rallies in Rivers State.

Abiye Sekibo explained that Nyesom Wike threatens all his council chairmen by telling them that they will be sacked if they allow anyone who is not from Wike’s camp to hold rallies in there council areas.

Abiye Sekibo revealed that when someone was almost killed in Ikwere local government area as the local government chairman was trying to stop a rally from going on, Nyesom Wike compensated the local government chairman for not allowing Atiku Abubakar from holding his rally, not minding the fact that someone almost died.

