Wike clarifies Peter Obi ‘endorsement’

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers spoke out in support of Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate, on Friday.

 

Wike claims that when he said that Obi was presidential material, he was not endorsing the LP candidate.

While chatting with BBC Pidgin, the governor inquired: “If I tell Obi that he is presidential material, does that mean an endorsement?”

Anambra State’s previous governor paid a visit to Wike in 2022, which generated speculation that he could back Obi.

Wike, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has not yet declared support for a candidate for president.

 

 

 

Wike and the other G-5 governors are angry with the PDP leadership and won’t back Atiku Abubakar as the party’s nominee for president.

 

     

 

Wike has not been on good terms with the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party since he lost the primary election to Atiku and also due to some politics that are going on in the party.

