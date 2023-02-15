Wike Claims To Be Fighting For Fairness But All Offices In Rivers Are Occupied By His People – Bwala

Daniel Bwala while talking with Arise News was asked some questions about the PDP campaign that was supposed to hold in Rivers state. During the conversation, Daniel Bwala said something about governor Nyesom Wike not wanting the progress of the PDP.

In his words, he said “Wike is claiming to be fighting for justice and fairness but he does some things that will make you doubt if he’s truly fighting for equity and fairness”.

He said “Wike is claiming to be fighting for justice and fairness but all the offices in Rivers state is being occupied by his people”. He added that at least if he’s fighting for a particular thing, he should also practice what he’s fighting for.

Bwala also reminded that Wike promised Nigerians that he would tell them who he and the G-5 governors will be endorsing, but he’s yet to tell Nigerians anything because he’s confused. “He should stay at a place and stop confusing himself” Bwala said.

Content created and supplied by: Miracleikwor (via 50minds

News )

