Wike Can’t Be Serving In APC Gvt And Remains A Member Of PDP. He Is On His Way Out- Ibrahim Bio

Following the emergence of the former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike as one of the ministerial nominees, former minister of transportation, Ibrahim Bio has opined that Nyesom Wike is already on his way out of the all progressives congress because he can’t see how Wike will be serving in the APC government and still remain an effective member of the people’s democratic party.

According to Ibrahim Bio, there’s nothing with what president Tinubu has done by bringing a member of the opposition party to serve in his government because it has been done in the past by Obasanjo.

Ibrahim Bio made this remark a few moments ago when he was reacting to the ministerial list. In his words, Ibrahim Bio stated “Wike is on his way of the PDP because he cannot be serving in the government of the APC and still be an effective member of the PDP”.

You will recall that Nyesom Wike is one of the persons shortlisted in the Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees.

Here is the video (from 4:45)

