Wike Came With Envy, Spoke With Venom, Displayed Ignorance, & Played To Gallery-Mahdi Shehu

Kaduna-based human rights activist, Shehu Mahdi has taken to his Twitter page to react to the speech of former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike as he assumes office as FCT Minister.

It was reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, has assumed official duties as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory after the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential villa.

It was gathered from the report that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike through a press statement stated duly what his ministry will carry out in the city of Abuja. He mentioned revoking land titles and demolishing all structures not in tandem with the Abuja master plan.

Mahdi Shehu took to his microblogging, Twitter to express his displeasure over the threatened statement made by the Minister.

According to Mahdi Shehu, he made it known in his statement by saying that Wike came with envy, spoke with venom, displayed ignorance, and played to the gallery.

On that note, Mahdi Shehu added by claiming that Wike will end up crashing and departing in shame.

Mahdi Shehu concluded his statement by quoting a bible verse: “Where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there is disorder (unrest, rebellion) and every evil thing.”

Mahdi Shehu wrote in the screenshot photo below:

Watch the video by clicking the link below:

https://twitter.com/shehu_mahdi/status/1693837934795849887?t=sd_vOiRc54zljsxBw0wbeg&s=19

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.

Naija-hub-news (

)