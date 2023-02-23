Wike Believes That Buhari Would Rig Election For Tinubu But Things Are Going Against Wike Now -Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has revealed that the reason why the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike is supporting the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is because he believes that President Buhari would rig the election for Tinubu, however, Nyesom Wike has been silent about his support for Tinubu because things are not working the way he planned. Samuel Ortom made this known while speaking about Nyesom Wike’s support for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election which is scheduled to hold on 25th February.

While speaking about Wike’s endorsement of Tinubu, Samuel Ortom stressed that even though Nyesom Wike still remains his friend, they are no longer on the same page ideologically. Samuel Ortom also disclosed that Nyesom Wike and all other G-5 governors agreed to endorse and support former Anambra governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi for president, however, Nyesom Wike went behind their backs to meet Tinubu and declared support for him. Ortom also disclosed that the reason why Wike made that step was because he believes that Buhari would rig the election in favour of Tinubu, but as it stand, the president seems not to be working for APC, because he is universal.

Ortom said, “Wike is my buddy and will always be my friend, but we no longer agree ideologically. We promised to endorse Peter Obi for president, but Wike went behind our backs to meet Tinubu. He is only deceiving Tinubu because Rivers State will never leave Peter Obi to vote for Bola Tinubu. Atiku will even get more votes than Tinubu in Rivers State. Wike refused to support Bola Tinubu openly because he knows that Rivers people will turn against him.” “Wike believes that Buhari would rig election for Tinubu but things are going against Wike now”, he added.

He continued, “We know Peter Obi is popular in both Rivers State and Benue State. Even if I refuse to support Peter Obi today, he will still win Benue State. I can bet you, the only state Bola Tinubu will win among the states of G5 governors is Osun State”.

