Wike becomes first Southerner to be appointed FCT Minister in 47 years

With the appointment of former Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, it marks the first time a southerner is appointed into such position in 47 years.

P. M. reported that, The first time a southerner to be appointed as FCT minister was in 1976 when former military head of state, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo appointed Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun.

As with Wike, who was chosen by a southern president, Tinubu, to serve as FCT minister, Ajose-Adeogun was selected by a southerner to that role.

“It has taken forty-seven years for a non-Northerner to occupy that position again and coincidentally, just like in 1976, the person was appointed by a fellow Southerner,” said Reno Omokri, a former presidential spokesperson.

“Unfortunately, no original inhabitants of the region that is now the Federal Capital Territory have ever held a ministerial position.

“There had been considerable expectations that the President would designate Zephaniah Jisalo, the first FCT native to be appointed as a minister, to that position. However, we have witnessed how the cookie crumbled.

