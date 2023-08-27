Wike Bans Congratulatory Messages.

According to Leadership paper, Nyesom Wike has placed a ban on lamp post billboards, full-scale billboards, and similar advertisements congratulating him on his appointment as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this statement by the FCT Director of Press, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, as he expressed gratitude for warm wishes and support for the public.

The statement also disclosed that the Minister appreciates the significant level of goodwill received from both FCT residents and others outside the territory, and understood the sentiments behind the congratulatory displays and sincerely appreciated the support shown.

Furthermore, Ogunleye noted that in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the Minister wished to concentrate his full attention on assisting President Bola Tinubu in achieving his vision and renewed hope agenda for Nigeria.

The statement noted that Nyesom Wike clearly said his foremost duty lies in contributing to development and growth of the federal Capital Territory and the well being of the residents and the nation as a whole as he looks forward to working with the stakeholders to make the place a better place.

