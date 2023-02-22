This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Asking People To Vote Candidate Who’ll Protect Him Shows How Selfish He Has Become- Aniagwu

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Charles Aniagwu has lambasted Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike over a recent statement credited to him.

It is no longer news that governor Nyesom Wike while speaking at a campaign rally in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers state on Saturday, urged the people of the state not to vote for anyone who will either jail or kill him when elected into office.

Addressing this development in a press conference in Asaba on Tuesday according to Vanguard, Charles Aniagwu noted that Wike has become selfish with his desires.

He said instead of Wike to tell his people to vote for a candidate who will make their lives better, he is asking them to vote for someone who will protect him.

Charles Aniagwu however, noted that governor Wike has nothing to be afraid of even if Atiku Abubakar eventually emerges victorious at the end of the election.

He said Atiku Abubakar will have no time to go after the Rivers state governor given the fact that, he will be focused on addressing the numerous challenges confronting the country as a whole.

Charles Aniagwu said “Wike asking his people to vote for a candidate who’ll protect him and not a candidate who will add value to the lives of Rivers state people; shows how selfish he has become.

“By the grace of God, if Atiku Abubakar is elected, he has no business running after Wike, that is not part of our manifesto. I want governor Nyesom Wike to be rest assured that Atiku Abubakar and Okowa are in this election, because of the need to address the many challenges confronting the country.”

