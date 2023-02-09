NEWS

Wike Approved The Use Of Stadium For Tinubu’s Rally Without Collecting The Required #5m Fee – APC

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers State Coordinator of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Tony Okocha has stated that all arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free rally for the All Progressives Congress presidential standard bearer.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming general elections. The political gladiator will be in Rivers State on the 15th of this month in continuation of his presidential campaign rally.

Tony Okocha, at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, thanked the Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike for approving the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for the presidential campaign rally.

In his words; “Wike, out of his benevolence, approved the use of the stadium without collecting the required N5m fee prescribed by Executive Order 21 from the campaign council.”

Recall that the executive Governor of Rivers State, Wike, is one of the five PDP Governors who are against the presidential ambition of the party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Source – The Punch paper

Penkelemesi (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Here Are Reactions After Shehu Sani Said CBN Should Give New Naira Notes To Police To Share To Us

3 mins ago

No One Should Attack My Obidient Supporters During Elections –Peter Obi Warns

6 mins ago

Insecurity may jeopardize the 2023 general elections – Martin Onovo.

12 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts to the Attack on his Labour Party supporters in Lagos state.

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button