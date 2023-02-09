Wike Approved The Use Of Stadium For Tinubu’s Rally Without Collecting The Required #5m Fee – APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers State Coordinator of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Tony Okocha has stated that all arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free rally for the All Progressives Congress presidential standard bearer.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming general elections. The political gladiator will be in Rivers State on the 15th of this month in continuation of his presidential campaign rally.

Tony Okocha, at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, thanked the Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike for approving the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for the presidential campaign rally.

In his words; “Wike, out of his benevolence, approved the use of the stadium without collecting the required N5m fee prescribed by Executive Order 21 from the campaign council.”

Recall that the executive Governor of Rivers State, Wike, is one of the five PDP Governors who are against the presidential ambition of the party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Source – The Punch paper

