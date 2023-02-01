Wike And Other G-5 Governors Cannot Dictate To People Not To Vote For Me, Everyone Is Wise Now-Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As we fast approach the 2023 presidential election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has revealed the G-5 governors would have not impact on his presidency in the forthcoming poll because they cannot tell people not to vote for him as it was usually done in the past. Atiku Abubakar while defending his words revealed that most of the G-5 governors are neither in PDP nor APC and everyone knows that the two major parties that people would be voting for in the presidential election is either PDP or APC and as a result, the declaration of the G-5 governors to endorse another candidate will not affect his chances. Atiku while speaking about the 2023 presidential election in an interview with BBC Hausa said, “Wike and other G-5 governors cannot dictate to people not to vote for me, everyone is wise now.”

While further speaking during the interview, Atiku Abubakar noted that though he won’t deny the fact that he is still open to their reconciliation, he is not much worried about the G-5 governors because he is currently in talks with Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to support him during the election and he believes that their support would boost his chances and increase the winning margin.



