Wike: Amaechi, Tonye Cole Siphoned Money Meant For LGAs Development In Rivers State

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor, Tonye Cole, and former governor Chibuike Amaechi of the state were unfit to rule the state because they allegedly stole funds that could have been used for the development of some local government areas in the state.

Wike made the allegation yesterday at the Rivers State PDP’s campaign kickoff rally in Omuma Local Government Area. He stated, “The money that should have been used to develop Omuma and other local governments in Rivers State was siphoned off by Tonye Cole and his master. Because we will not permit anyone who has stolen our money to gain power through a back door, we have filed criminal charges against them.

The governor stated that the PDP’s gubernatorial nominee and his running mate were seasoned technocrats with the necessary knowledge of government operations and the ability to consolidate the gains already gained while maintaining the same growth trajectory.

Wike recalled that when he asked the people of Omuma to vote for him as governor in 2015 and 2019, he made promises that have all been fulfilled in terms of delivering development projects to the region. He added that he had returned to ask for their electoral support for Fubara because such support would secure additional infrastructure development for them.

Wike, noting that this was the first time Rivers would be blessed with two technocrats with such a wealth of experience and prepared to lead the affairs of the state, stated that many people have begun to approach them with promises, believing that the Rivers people had forgotten how they distributed money meant for development when they had the opportunity to lead the affairs of the state.

