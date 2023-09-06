‘Wike Already Saw Himself As The Next President Of Nigeria, He Will Never Forgive’ – Dele Momodu

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu has alleged that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has already seen himself as the next president of Nigeria and he will never forgive anyone.

Dele Momodu said this while speaking in an interview with Channels TV. Dele Momodu stated that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar travelled all the way to London to meet Wike and appealed to him.

He said, ”If you talk about reconciliation, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s middle name should be peace and reconciliation. He traveled all the way to London to meet with Wike and his friends, he appealed to them. They had dinner together. You see a former President whose name I cannot mention on camera told me that Wike is inconsolable. Wike already saw himself as the next President of Nigeria, he will never forgive. Governor Tambuwal for example that stepped down for my principal, Wike’s anger is personal to him.”

